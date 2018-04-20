Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Reinstated from disabled list
Morales (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's game against the Yankees.
Morales will rejoin the club after a 10-day absence due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He will likely return to the lineup immediately, and should see regular playing time though manager John Gibbons may choose to ease him back into the fold at first. Over eight appearances with Toronto this season, Morales has gone 5-for-22 with one home run and six RBI.
