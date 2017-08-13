Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Morales (illness) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Pirates, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Morales had been out of the lineup for the previous four games with flu-like symptoms, but since the veteran was able to make an appearance off the bench Saturday as a pinch hitter, the team had fully expected him to reclaim a starting role in the series finale. The return of Morales will result in Josh Donaldson moving back to third base after a day of DH duty.