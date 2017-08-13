Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Morales (illness) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Pirates, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Morales had been out of the lineup for the previous four games with flu-like symptoms, but since the veteran was able to make an appearance off the bench Saturday as a pinch hitter, the team had fully expected him to reclaim a starting role in the series finale. The return of Morales will result in Josh Donaldson moving back to third base after a day of DH duty.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Still out Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Scratched with illness•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Drops out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Slugs 21st homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Ends homer drought with walkoff blast•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...