Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains on bench Sunday

Morales is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With no DH available at Wrigley Field, Morales will remain on the bench for a third straight game. He should return to the starting lineup when the Blue Jays return to American League action against the Rays on Tuesday.

