Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains out Monday
Morales remains on the bench Monday against the White Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Morales continues to sit while third baseman Josh Donaldson is forced to occupy his designated hitter spot due to a dead arm. Expect the situation to continue as long as Donaldson remains unable to take the field. He participated in long toss and practiced making throws from third base following the conclusion of Sunday's game against the Yankees, so it's possible that his return to the field is imminent.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: On bench again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Short-term dip in playing time•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Going outside top 300 in drafts•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Socks 28th homer in win over Boston•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.