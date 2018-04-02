Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains out Monday

Morales remains on the bench Monday against the White Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Morales continues to sit while third baseman Josh Donaldson is forced to occupy his designated hitter spot due to a dead arm. Expect the situation to continue as long as Donaldson remains unable to take the field. He participated in long toss and practiced making throws from third base following the conclusion of Sunday's game against the Yankees, so it's possible that his return to the field is imminent.