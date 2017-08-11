Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Remains out of lineup Friday
Morales (illness) is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Pirates, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales will hit the bench for the third straight contest and he continues to battle a nagging illness. In his place, Jose Bautista draws another appearance as the DH while Ezequiel Carrera gets the start in right. Consider Morales day-to-day moving forward.
