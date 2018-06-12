Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Retreats to bench Tuesday

Morales is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales has started 12 of the last 13 games, hitting a solid .308/.327/.462 over those contests. He'll get the night off while Curtis Granderson takes over as the team's designated hitter, allowing Randal Grichuk to pick up another start in the outfield as a result.