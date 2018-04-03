Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Morales is back in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales had been out of the lineup for four straight days while Josh Donaldson was forced to occupy his designated hitter spot due to a dead arm. Donaldson is back in his usual spot at the hot corner Tuesday, freeing up Morales' spot in the lineup. Assuming that Donaldson's arm responds positively to his return to the field, expect Morales to remain in the lineup on a regular basis moving forward.
