Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Short-term dip in playing time
Morales will lose out on playing time in the short term while Josh Donaldson (dead arm) gets his starts as the designated hitter, MLB Network Radio reports.
Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson will be the designated hitter until he gets over this dead arm phase, and that means Morales will be riding the pine to start games. He will obviously be the top pinch-hitting option off the bench during this time. Yangervis Solarte will be the team's third baseman in the short term.
