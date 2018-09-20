Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Sits again Thursday

Morales is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales is hitting just .186 through 14 games in September, so he'll sit for the second time in three games. Justin Smoak will cover DH in his stead, allowing Rowdy Tellez to pick up a start at first base.

