Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Sitting out Friday
Morales is out of the lineup for Friday's matchup against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Miguel Montero will be used as Toronto's DH in place of Morales on Friday night. Over his last 10 games Morales has slashed .306/.342/.361 and driven in three runs while scoring once.
