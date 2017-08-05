Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Slugs 21st homer Friday
Morales went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 16-7 loss to the Astros.
The 34-year-old is now slashing .267/.371/.493 in 20 games since the All-Star break with five homers and 11 RBI. While Morales hasn't quite replaced Edwin Encarnacion's production as the Jays' DH, he is delivering numbers very similar to his 2016 season with the Royals.
