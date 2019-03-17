Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Smacks first spring homer
Morales went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's split-squad game against the Yankees.
He took J.A. Happ deep in the second inning for his first homer of the spring. Morales appears just about ready for the regular season, hitting .276/.344/.448 through 32 plate appearances, and the 35-year-old figures to be a reliable power once again as the starting DH.
