Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Socks 28th homer in win over Boston
Morales went 2-for-5 with his 28th home run of the year -- a two-run shot -- against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
So ends a 17-game power outage. He's credibly followed up last season's 30-homer, 93-RBI campaign, as Morales will finish close to both those figures; his RBI total is now at 84. The veteran DH hasn't helped owners in batting average or OBP, but he hasn't been bad enough in those categories to detract from his power contributions.
