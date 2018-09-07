Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Stationed on bench Friday

Morales is out of the lineup versus Cleveland on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will receive a breather after starting the past three games, which includes a three-hit showing versus the Rays on Wednesday. Though he's cooled off following a mammoth seven-game run streak near the end of August, Morales is still hitting a respectable .259/.340/.464 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI in his age-35 season.