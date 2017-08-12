Play

Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Still out Saturday

Morales (illness) is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Pirates.

Morales will take a seat for the fourth straight game as he recovers from flu-like symptoms, though Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports that the veteran slugger is feeling better after a couple days of rest. Josh Donaldson will take over as the designated hitter in his absence, allowing Darwin Barney to start at third base.

