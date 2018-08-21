Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Swats pair of homers

Morales went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, two runs, four RBI and a strikeout Monday against the Orioles.

He is now 8-for-15 with three home runs and seven RBI over his last five games. Morales has been hitting the ball hard all year, and now he seems to finally be getting properly rewarded. His .410 xwOBA entering play ranked eighth among qualified hitters, and after this display of power he will rank even higher on that list.