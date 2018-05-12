Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Takes seat Saturday
Morales is not in the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales will head to the bench after going 1-for-5 with a double and one run scored during Friday's victory. In his place, Josh Donaldson will DH and Gio Urshela will get a start in the infield.
