Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Takes seat Saturday

Morales is not in the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will head to the bench after going 1-for-5 with a double and one run scored during Friday's victory. In his place, Josh Donaldson will DH and Gio Urshela will get a start in the infield.

