Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Takes seat Wednesday
Morales is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Angels.
Morales will hit the bench after starting three straight games. He's managed five hits over his last 11 at-bats, so perhaps he's finally starting to feel locked in at the plate. Despite his recent success, the 34-year-old is hitting .178 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 33 games this season. Yangervis Solarte is penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter, giving Devon Travis the chance to make a start at second base.
