Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Ties team record with homer in sixth straight game
Morales went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.
His fourth-inning blast kick-started a Jays rally from a 5-0 deficit, but it also marked the sixth straight game in which Morales has gone yard, tying the club record held by Jose Cruz Jr. With his slow start to the 2018 campaign now long behind him, Morales sports a .263/.341/.477 slash line with 20 home runs and 51 RBI in 107 games, the fourth straight season in which he's slugged at least 20 homers.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers in fourth straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Continues home run binge•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Swats pair of homers•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: On bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: On bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...