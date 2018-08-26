Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Ties team record with homer in sixth straight game

Morales went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

His fourth-inning blast kick-started a Jays rally from a 5-0 deficit, but it also marked the sixth straight game in which Morales has gone yard, tying the club record held by Jose Cruz Jr. With his slow start to the 2018 campaign now long behind him, Morales sports a .263/.341/.477 slash line with 20 home runs and 51 RBI in 107 games, the fourth straight season in which he's slugged at least 20 homers.

