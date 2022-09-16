Gausman (12-10) allowed five earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.
Gausman allowed a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot to Yandy Diaz in the second inning. The long ball has become a significant problem for Gausman across his last four starts, during which he has served up seven home runs. In those same 25 innings, he has a 5.04 ERA, despite a 31:3 K:BB. For the season, Gausman still owns a 3.45 ERA across 159.1 frames.
