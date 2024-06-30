Gausman (6-7) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits, five walks and a hit batsman against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

Gausman needed 107 pitches to record 13 outs, allowing season highs in runs (seven) and walks (five) while being tagged for three extra-base hits including a first-inning Aaron Judge two-run blast. Gausman did strike out seven batters to represent the fourth time this season he's reached at least seven in an outing, but that's nothing more than a minor silver lining around Sunday's ugly performance. It's the fifth time this season Gausman has allowed at least five runs in a start, and he closes the month of June with a 5.64 ERA over 36.2 innings spanning six starts. His next start is tentatively slated for when the Blue Jays head west to take on the Mariners in Seattle next weekend.