Gausman took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits and three walks across five innings in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against the Twins in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. He struck out five.

Gausman entered the postseason with a 2.43 ERA across 29.2 innings in September, but was unable to keep it rolling in Tuesday's loss. His weak spot proved to be Royce Lewis, to whom Gausman conceded two home runs in the first and third innings. The team ultimately decided to hand things over to the bullpen after only 73 pitches, which may leave the right-hander available if needed to cover a few outs later in the series. Gausman now has a 4.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 25.2 career postseason innings with 30 strikeouts.