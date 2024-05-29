Gausman (4-3) picked up the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Gausman was sharp Tuesday, yielding one run and fewer than five hits for a second straight start to tally his fourth win in his last six outings. However, he snapped a streak of four consecutive outings with six or more K's and yielded three extra-base hits. Gausman has allowed one or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight starts but owns a 4.14 ERA on the year. He's tentatively scheduled for a start against Baltimore on Monday.