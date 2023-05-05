Gausman (2-3) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Red Sox.

Gausman's biggest problems were in the second inning as the Red Sox rallied for a five-run frame. It's been all or nothing for Gausman over his last four starts -- two of them were seven scoreless innings each, and the other two in that span saw him fail to complete five frames. The right-hander now has a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 58:7 K:BB through 42 innings over seven starts. He's projected for a road start in Philadelphia next week.