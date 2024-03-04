Gausman will not throw his scheduled live bullpen session Monday due to "general shoulder fatigue," Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The good news here is that Gausman's MRI showed no structural damage. However, the fact an MRI was ordered shows there is some level of concern. Gausman has yet to pitch in a game this spring, and since he did not fully bounce back after his last side session, his availability for Opening Day could be in jeopardy. A better picture of his timetable should come into focus in the weeks to come.