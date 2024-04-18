Gausman did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing a run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

It was certainly a step in the right direction for Gausman, who'd allowed 11 runs over just four innings in his previous two outings. The right-hander held New York scoreless until Juan Soto's two-out RBI double in the fifth inning. Overall, Gausman is 0-2 on the year with a still-rough 8.16 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across four starts (14.1 innings). He'll look to build on Wednesday's effort in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week in Kansas City.