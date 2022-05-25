Gausman (4-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-1 victory over the Cardinals, scattering four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

After uncharacteristically issuing two free passes in the first inning, Gausman knuckled down and pounded the zone, firing 74 of 105 pitches for strikes before exiting, and St. Louis never got a runner past second base. The right-hander has been worth every penny for the Blue Jays so far after signing a $110 million deal in the offseason, providing six quality starts in nine trips to the mound with a 2.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 65:5 K:BB through his first 56 innings with Toronto.