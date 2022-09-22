Gausman tossed six scoreless innings, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out eight in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Gausman was back in full command, blanking the Phillies over six frames while striking out at least eight batters for the third times in his last five starts. He came into the contest having surrendered 10 runs over 12.1 innings in his last two outings, returning to form Wednesday. The 31-year-old has been up and down since the beginning of August, producing six quality starts while allowing four or more runs in each of his other four outings over that span. Gausman now owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 194 strikeouts over 165.1 innings in 29 starts this year.