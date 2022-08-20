Gausman (9-9) picked up the win Friday, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Yankees. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander was dominant, retiring 10 straight batters after New York got two on with two outs in the first inning and not letting another runner get into scoring position the rest of the night. Gausman fired 58 of 86 pitches for strikes before exiting with his third quality start in four August trips to the mound, a month is which he's sporting a 1.75 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB through 25.2 innings.