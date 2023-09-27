Gausman did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks over seven shutout innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

This marked Gausman's second straight scoreless outing against the Yankees after throwing six shutout innings in a win against New York on Sept. 20. Over the two starts, the 32-year-old righty was electric, throwing 13 innings with 15 strikeouts while allowing just six hits and five walks. Gausman is currently scheduled to start the last Blue Jays game of the year at home against the Rays.