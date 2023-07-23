Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Mariners, giving up four runs -- all on solo home runs -- over six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander gave up only five hits in total, but when Seattle's bats made contact, the ball went a long way. It's the first time since April 17 that Gausman has served up multiple homers in a start, so this performance likely isn't the beginning of a trend. He'll take a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and dazzling 162:29 K:BB through 121.2 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come at home next weekend against the Angels.