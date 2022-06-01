Gausman (5-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings in a 6-5 victory over the White Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander left the game after 98 pitches (67 strikes with the Blue Jays down 3-2, but a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth put Gausman back in the win column. He's proving his 2021 breakout with San Francisco was no fluke, posting a 2.51 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 70:6 K:BB through 61 innings this season.