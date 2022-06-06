Gausman (5-4) yielded five runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over 3.2 innings, striking out three and taking a loss against the Twins.

All five runs allowed by Gausman came during the first two innings, including three in the first. He's now given up three earned runs in each of his last two starts, raising his season ERA to 2.84 with an impressive 73:7 K:BB through 11 starts. The 31-year-old is 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA over his last five outings. Gausman is expected to start in Detroit next week.