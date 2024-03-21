Gausman (shoulder) is expected to throw 60-to-65 pitches in Monday's Grapefruit League finale against the Pirates, which might be enough to convince the Blue Jays he doesn't need to begin the regular season on the injured list, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Since Gausman reported arm fatigue earlier in the spring, the assumption has been that he would miss the beginning of the season, but the veteran right-hander said his arm felt fine after throwing two innings in a simulated game Wednesday. If he works up to 60-plus pitches Monday, the team may decide to include him in the initial rotation, albeit on a restricted pitch count for his first couple trips to the mound. The other option would be a brief IL stint while he continues to build up in extended spring training. Gausman admitted Wednesday he'd prefer to toss at least 75 pitches in an outing before making his first regular-season start, and the Jays have every incentive to be cautious with their ace, so a slightly delayed start to his campaign is still more likely. If he misses only one turn, he could make his season debut March 3 in Houston, but a home start March 9 against the Mariners might be a more plausible timeline.