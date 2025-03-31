The Blue Jays could push Gausman's next start back to Friday against the Mets, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Gausman is currently scheduled to take the ball Wednesday versus the Nationals, but the Blue Jays might have Easton Lucas start that day if he's not needed in long relief before then. There does not appear to be anything wrong physically with Gausman, as this would simply give him a couple extra days of rest and also allow him to face the tougher lineup.