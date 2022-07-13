Gausman (ankle) confirmed that he's in line to start Thursday's game against the Royals in Toronto, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports. "I'm ready to go," Gausman said.

Gausman hasn't pitched since exiting his July 2 start against the Rays with a bruised right ankle and has had his return date pushed back a few times after the injury lingered longer than anticipated, but he'll avoid a trip to the injured list and make one more turn before the All-Star break. The 31-year-old came out of Tuesday's bullpen session feeling fine and seems unlikely to face any major restrictions in his return to the Toronto rotation. He's supplied a 2.86 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 88 innings through his first 16 starts with the Blue Jays.