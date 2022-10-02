Gausman was removed from Sunday's start against the Red Sox due to a laceration on his right middle finger, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Gausman allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and zero walks across three frames before he exited with the injury. The right-hander won't factor in the decision for his final outing of the regular season, and he will finish 2022 with a 12-10 record in 31 starts to go along with a 3.35 ERA and 205:28 K:BB. The finger issue is unlikely to be a serious concern, though it's unclear if the injury will affect his availability for the wild-card round, which begins Friday.