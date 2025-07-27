Gausman came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Tigers, allowing one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

Neither team got a run across until the eighth inning, as Gausman and Tarik Skubal engaged in an impressive pitchers' duel through the first six frames. Gausman racked up a stunning 21 swinging strikes among his 96 pitches (62 total strikes) while tying his season high in strikeouts and recording his 10th quality start of the campaign. The veteran righty hasn't given up more than three earned runs in six straight outings, posting a 1.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB over 36.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Royals.