Gausman (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out 11.

It was quite a bounce-back outing from Gausman, stymying a powerful Yankees lineup after he allowed seven earned runs in his last start in Houston. He matched a season-high with 11 strikeouts while recording his second scoreless outing through five starts to begin the year. Gausman lowers his ERA to 2.84 with a 1.01 WHIP and a league-leading 41 strikeouts. He's lined up to make his next start at home against the Mariners.