Gausman allowed two hits and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out seven in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The veteran righty fired 43 of 65 pitches for strikes as he continues to gear up ahead of Opening Day. Gausman has yet to give up an earned run this spring while posting a 12:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings, and the tweaks he made this offseason to his mechanics to avoid running afoul of MLB's balk crackdown don't seem to have impacted his performance at all.