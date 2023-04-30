Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Mariners, allowing six hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out a season-high 13.

The veteran right-hander delivered another dominant performance along with his fifth quality start in six outings this season, but Gausman found himself locked in an unlikely pitchers' duel with unheralded rookie Easton McGee, who was making his first career big-league start. Gausman has double-digit punchouts in three of his last four trips to the mound, and he'll take a 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 54:6 K:BB through 38.2 innings into his next start, likely to come next week in Boston.