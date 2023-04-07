Gausman (1-1) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

Gausman allowed only one hit through six innings and was ultimately pulled after allowing the first two batters of the seventh inning to reach base. He took advantage of pitcher-friendly Kauffman Field by piling up seven flyball outs without allowing an extra-base knock. Gausman has not surrendered an earned run across his first two outings -- spanning 12 innings -- while also maintaining an impressive 14:3 K:BB in that span.