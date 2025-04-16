Gausman (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six in six innings in a win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Gausman found himself trailing early after Austin Riley took him deep in the opening frame. Gausman cruised from there, allowing four base hits over the next four innings with just one runner reaching scoring position. Matt Olson was able to get a hold of one in the sixth, but the Blue Jays were still leading comfortably. Gausman has posted consecutive starts of six-plus innings and no walks. He's been ace material thus far, posting a 2.49 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB in 25.1 innings. He's set to take the mound again next week versus the Astros on the road.