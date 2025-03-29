Gausman (1-0) struck out four in six innings, allowing two runs, three hits and one walk in an 8-2 win over the Orioles on Friday

The former Oriole retired the first seven batters he faced before the 8th batter, Jackson Holliday, blasted a solo home run to put Gausman and the Blue Jays behind 1-0. Gausman allowed his second and final run an inning later on a Tyler O'Neill sacrifice fly, but that would be it for Baltimore. Toronto's offense got going in the bottom of the fourth and put up five runs, which would be more than enough for the 34-year-old righty who was in control throughout the game. A model of consistency, he will aim for his sixth straight year with an ERA under four during the 2025 season.