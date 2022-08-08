Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing zero runs on six hits and zero walks over six innings in a 3-2 win over the Twins. He struck out five.

The 31-year-old righty was sharp on Sunday, getting through six innings in just 84 pitches en route to the quality start. Gausman was around the strike zone all night as he did not walk a single batter, which has been key to his success all season. He has walked more than three batters just once the entire season. Gausman looks to keep up the momentum in his next scheduled start against the Guardians.