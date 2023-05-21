Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over eight innings during an 8-3 loss to the Orioles in extras. He struck out four.

Gausman surrendered two runs in the third but was otherwise sharp while tying his season high with eight completed frames. The strong outing lowered his ERA from 3.27 to 3.14, and he sports an outstanding 81:11 K:BB through 63 innings despite tying his season low with four strikeouts Sunday. Aside from two terrible outings, Gausman has been extremely sharp this year and will look to keep up his strong play next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set in Minnesota.