Gausman exited the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays after being hit in the ankle by a comebacker in the top of the second inning, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Gausman allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three in two scoreless innings to begin Saturday's matinee, but he was hit by a comebacker in the top of the second inning. He remained down for several minutes but was ultimately able to walk off the field under his own power. The right-hander will presumably undergo further testing before the Blue Jays determine whether he'll need to miss additional time.