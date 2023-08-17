Gausman (9-7) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings as the Blue Jays were downed 9-4 by the Phillies. He struck out four.
The right-hander continues to alternate strong outings with poor ones since the All-Star break, and this one was particularly rough as Gausman managed to generate only six swinging strikes among his 84 pitches. Over his last five starts, he's posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB through 28.2 innings, a step back from his performance in the first half of the season. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, likely to come next week in Baltimore.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Tosses seven scoreless frames•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Struggles in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fans nine in eighth win•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Can't keep ball in park against M's•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Listed as Saturday's starter•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: On track for start this weekend•