Gausman (9-7) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings as the Blue Jays were downed 9-4 by the Phillies. He struck out four.

The right-hander continues to alternate strong outings with poor ones since the All-Star break, and this one was particularly rough as Gausman managed to generate only six swinging strikes among his 84 pitches. Over his last five starts, he's posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB through 28.2 innings, a step back from his performance in the first half of the season. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, likely to come next week in Baltimore.