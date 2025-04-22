Gausman (2-2) took the loss against Houston on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Gausman held Houston scoreless through four innings, but Atlanta got to him for four runs in the fifth. That was more than enough to send the veteran righty to his second loss, as Astros ace Hunter Brown dominated Toronto's lineup. Gausman still holds a solid 3.16 ERA on the campaign, and Monday marked the first time in 2025 that he's given up more than three runs in an outing. He'll look to get back in the win column his next time out, though he's projected for a tough matchup on the road against the Yankees this weekend.