Gausman (11-8) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over eight innings in a 5-1 victory over the Royals. He struck out 10.

An Edward Olivares solo shot in the fifth inning was the only blemish on his line, as Gausman delivered his 18th quality start of the season and his eighth outing with double-digit strikeouts. The right-hander's been a little more erratic in the second half, but he still sports a 3.83 ERA and 64:15 K:BB through 51.2 innings since the All-Star break. Gausman will likely take the mound next in a key wild-card battle next week during a home series against the Rangers.